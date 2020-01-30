Mother fails to present missing Idaho children, grandmother pleads for answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REXBURG, Idaho —The family of two children missing out of Idaho said they're hoping for quick action by Idaho courts and law enforcement, after the children's mother, Lori Vallow failed to prove that her kids are alive and well.

A court order gave Vallow until 5 p.m. Thursday to bring her daughter, 17-year old Tylee Ryan, and adopted son, 7-year old Joshua JJ Vallow, to either the Rexburg Police Department or the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in Rexburg.

Vallow was nowhere to be found at either location. The kids were still unaccounted for Thursday evening, according to JJ's biological grandmother Kay Woodcock.

Kay and her husband Larry traveled to Rexburg from their home in Louisiana, to see if they'd find out if JJ was okay.

"I was hoping," Woodcock said. "I was hoping."

But 5 p.m. came and went, with no developments. Woodcock said she wasn't surprised that Lori didn't show up, but she still had hope of learning the whereabouts of the children.

"I don't know what to do, I don't know what to say," Woodcock said. "I don't know how to react to this."

Larry Woodcock was feeling so unwell about it all, that Kay said he wasn't able to be at Thursday evening's press conference.

Kay believes Lori and her new husband, Chad Daybell, haven't left Hawaii-- where law enforcement served a search warrant on them last weekend.

Police said the kids are not with Chad and Lori.

"I know she doesn't have them," Kay said. "I pray they are with a family somewhere that is caring for them."

She indicated that her hope that JJ and Tylee are somewhere safe, is beginning to fade.

"I'm a lot less optimistic at this moment," she said.

The one thing that does make the Woodcocks feel better: Kay said after meeting with law enforcement Thursday morning, she now knows there's going to be some recourse for Lori.

"They're going to at least, right now, make her accountable to law enforcement," Kay said.

The Rexburg Police Department and Madison County Prosecutor said Thursday they are not releasing any updates, because the case is sealed.

"While the Court did allow us to announce the existence of the case and the order that Lori Vallow produce her children, any and all other documents, hearings, and court filings are sealed and confidential by law," a press release from the Madison County Prosecutor's Office stated. "As such we legally cannot comment on any other aspect of the case."

It's unclear if or when a judge could find Lori in contempt of court, and if she'll be arrested and extradited back to Idaho.

Sean Bartholick, the attorney and only person who has been speaking on behalf of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, was on vacation Friday according to his office. He did not issue any statements from the couple.

Meanwhile, an investigation continues into the suspicious death of Chad Daybell's wife, Tammy. Autopsy results in Tammy's death have not yet been released.

There is a $20,000 reward in the disappearance of JJ and Tylee. You can find more information here.