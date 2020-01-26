Campaign office for Mike Bloomberg opens in downtown Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A campaign office for Democratic Presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg has opened in downtown Salt Lake City.

Located at 243 East and 400 South, the office is the first in the state for the former mayor of New York.

A second office is scheduled to open in Lehi in early February.

Bloomberg was in Utah earlier this month on a presidential campaign stop.

While he was here, Bloomberg talked about his policies, and applauded the people of Utah for adding their name to the tax referendum.

Supporters believe Bloomberg has the best chance to beat President Trump in November.

Utah is one of 14 states that will vote in a Super Tuesday democratic primary on March 3rd.