SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Democratic Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg made a stop in Salt Lake on Saturday.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Impact Hub downtown for the former New York City Mayor’s rally.

He spoke about climate change, gun control, and the vision he has for the country, saying we can do better than President Trump is doing.

Bloomberg also applauded the people of Utah for adding their names to the referendum that could overturn recent changes to Utah’s tax laws.