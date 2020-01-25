Native Americans protest bill that would prevent removal of appropriated symbols, images, names

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Many Native Americans and other indigenous people gathered on the steps of the State Capitol Saturday morning to fight against a resolution in the Utah Legislature that would discourage removing Native American names, symbols or imagery from schools.

House Joint Resolution 10 "expresses support for the appropriate use of names, images, and symbols of Native Americans and other indigenous people by schools or places."

"I would highly encourage the pubic to discourage this bill," said Carl Moore, the chair of PANDOS and SLC Air Protectors.

That was a sentiment echoed by all in attendance, chanting: "We are not mascots."

Republican Rep. Rex Shipp, the chief sponsor of the bill, told FOX 13 that he wants mascots of Native American people to be honored and respected.

He also told us some of these school mascots are "a part of our history" and many have fought against them being removed.

Protesters seemed to agree, in a way.

"When communities can come to an agreement to use mascots, like the University of Utah, then that is fine," one told FOX 13.

The group says they will continue to fight against the bill, however, saying it is "a step backwards."

Shipp sent a statement in response: