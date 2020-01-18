× Body of missing Eagle Mountain man found in Central Utah

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — The body of Christopher Craig Zoellner who has been missing since January 10 was found Saturday morning.

According to Sargent Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at 10:20 a.m. directing authorities to Fivemile Pass in Central Utah.

Zoellner’s body was found what what authorities deemed to be self-inflicted wounds.

A search was being conducted by Zoellner’s friends and family in Heber City at the time. He was not located as a part of that search.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but authorities do not suspect foul play.