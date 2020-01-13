× Eagle Mountain man reported missing since January 10

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office hopes someone can help them locate an Eagle Mountain man who disappeared last week.

Christopher Craig Zoellner, 36, was last heard from when he texted a family member on Friday, a news release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Zoellner used a debit card at a Maverik store in Eagle Mountain and later at another store in Riverton, the news release said. His cellphone has been turned off.

Zoellner may be driving a brown 1998 Chevy pickup. He is known to frequent Five Mile Pass and Manning Canyon in Utah County, and Little Sahara Recreation Area in Juab County.

Anyone with information on Zoellner’s whereabouts is urged to call Central Utah 911 at 801-794-3970.