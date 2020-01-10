× Victim of Tesla crash has died

SALT LAKE CITY – A woman who was hit in a Tesla crash has died.

Family members of woman hit by an alleged drunk driver are mourning the loss of their mother, Sarina Astora.

The family made the choice to have the mother taken off life support at midnight on Thursday.

She would have celebrated her 51st birthday on January 25.

The 50-year-old mother’s vehicle was hit by a speeding Tesla that ran a red light near North Temple and 900 West early on Jan. 5, 2020.

She was taken to a local hospital after suffering extremely critical injuries.

Seven members of her family drove to Salt Lake City from Tucson, Arizona as soon as they heard the news to be with their mother, according to a GoFundMe page.

The family said the victim was on her way to work to help out on her day off.

Det. Greg Wilking with the Salt Lake City police department says the driver of the Tesla could be charged with DUI.