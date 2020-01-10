More Utah grocery store chains open their doors to signature gathering for the tax referendum

SALT LAKE CITY — Associated Food Stores has become the latest to allow signature-gathering for a referendum challenging the Utah State Legislature’s tax overhaul bill.

Associated Food Stores told FOX 13 it had no position on the legislation itself, but would allow referendum supporters to use some of its stores to gather signatures to qualify for the ballot, if asked.

“As Associated Retail Operations (Macey’s, Dan’s, Lin’s, Fresh Market and Dick’s Market), we do not have an official position on the tax reform package,” the company said in a statement to FOX 13. “We feel citizens, if they want, can have their voices heard on this matter and that is why, if asked, we’re allowing the collection of signatures in our stores.”

On Thursday, Harmons Grocery came out in support of the tax referendum and announced it would open all of its stores across the state for signature-gathering efforts. Harmons said it specifically objected to the food tax hike in the tax reform package. It raises the cost of the sales tax on groceries from 1.75% to 4.85%.

“Food is essential and should be affordable,” said Bob Harmon, chairman for Harmons, in a statement Thursday. “Increasing the tax on food hurts everyone, but especially those in our community who are already struggling. As a company, we do not believe groceries should be taxed. We feel strongly that Utahns should have an opportunity to vote on the issue before the tax goes into effect.”

Lawmakers have countered that through their reform package, people on the lower income scale will have grocery credits and other tax breaks that make it easier. Faced with a potential fiscal cliff, lawmakers in special session last month passed a bill that cut the income tax by $160 million, but also hiked the sales tax on food, gasoline and imposed new taxes on some services.

GOP leaders on Capitol Hill have argued it is necessary as people buy less goods and more services, and sales tax revenues (which are in decline) pay for essential government services. The income tax is earmarked exclusively for education.

Volunteers intend to set up tables starting Saturday in every Harmons to allow for the effort, and Macey’s, Dan’s, Lin’s, Fresh Market and Dick’s Market stores might see them soon.

The move by Harmons brought a strong statement from the Utah governor’s office criticizing the company, but earned the grocery chain a lot of praise on social media. Associated Food Stores also allowing signature-gathering represents a large chunk of Utah’s grocery stores who appear to be pushing the referendum. Kroger, which owns Smith’s Food and Drug, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The referendum, which would force a public vote on the legislature’s tax overhaul bill, must get approximately 116,000 signatures across the state by Jan. 21 to qualify for the November ballot. As of Friday, the Lt. Governor’s Office said they had verified 11,128 signatures.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as information becomes available.