Family raising funds to stay with mother seriously injured in crash

SALT LAKE CITY — Family members of woman hit by an alleged drunk driver are raising funds to help support their mother.

The 50-year-old mother’s vehicle was hit by a speeding Tesla that ran a red light near North Temple and 900 West early on Jan. 5, 2020.

The victim was taken to the hospital after suffering extremely critical injuries.

Seven members of her family drove to Salt Lake City from Tucson, Arizona as soon as they heard the news, according to a GoFundMe page.

The family said the victim was on her way to work to help out on her day off.

The driver of the Tesla will be charged with DUI.

If you would like to help the family out, you can donate at their GoFundMe page.