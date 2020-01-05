4 men charged in 2017 Kearns homicide

KEARNS, Utah — Four men have now been charged for the shooting death of a man in the parking lot of the Utah Olympic Oval in October 2017.

Court documents link Carson Michael O’Dell, Israel Ramirez-Torres, Anthony Gene Knight and Angel Manuel Fernandez with the death of 20-year-old Joshua Belen.

Investigators accuse O’Dell of firing the shot that killed Belen during a robbery gone wrong.

All four men face murder and robbery charges which have the potential for life sentences if convicted.

