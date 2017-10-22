× Police investigating homicide after man found shot in parking lot of Utah Olympic Oval

KEARNS, Utah — Unified Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot dead in the parking lot of the Utah Olympic Oval Saturday night.

Det. Ken Hansen of the Unified Police Department said residents in the area of the facility, located at 5662 Cougar Lane, reported hearing shots fired around 11:30 p.m.

Police responded and found one man deceased in the north-west corner of the facility’s parking lot.

“They located Joshua Belen, who was on the ground and deceased, so we have a homicide investigation,” Hansen said. “It appeared that he had been shot at least one time.”

Hansen said Belen is 20 and has moved around recently but doesn’t appear to have a current address and may be homeless. He said at this time they don’t have any information about a suspect or a possible motivation but added they do not believe the shooting is gang related.

Police don’t believe the crime was connected to the Utah Olympic Oval in any way.

“I don’t believe this area is tied to the crime in any manner, you know, last night around here at 11:30 it was pretty quiet,” Hansen said Sunday.

Police are following up on various leads and plan to review surveillance footage from the general area. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.