Unified Police: Suspect arrested for 2017 homicide in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — Police have arrested a man in connection with the homicide of Joshua Belen, who was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Utah Olympic Oval in 2017.

According to Unified Police, investigators determined that 19-year-old Carson O’Dell of West Jordan was present when Belen was shot, and O’Dell admitted that he was involved.

Police say O’Dell and several others had planned to rob Belen.

“The robbery went poorly, and Carson shot the victim,” the announcement from UPD read.

Police say O’Dell was already in custody at the Salt Lake County Jail and now faces additional charges of robbery and homicide.