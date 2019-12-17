White House responds to Utah Rep. Ben McAdams’ decision to vote to impeach President Trump

Posted 2:07 pm, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 02:09PM, December 17, 2019

File: the White House.

WASHINGTON — The White House responded Tuesday to Utah Rep. Ben McAdams’ decision to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Utah’s lone Democrat in Washington announced his decision and the reasons behind it at a Monday news conference.

The statement was attributed to White House Deputy Press Secretary, Steven Groves.

“Rep. Ben McAdams, who has touted the importance of bipartisan work in Washington, is siding with Nancy Pelosi and far-left Democrats on their groundless impeachment sham. As President Trump continues to fight for the people of Utah, focusing on quality healthcare reforms and growing our economy, it’s a shame that McAdams is taking his orders from Nancy Pelosi and wasting taxpayer time and resources.”

– Steven Groves, White House Deputy Press Secretary

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.