× White House responds to Utah Rep. Ben McAdams’ decision to vote to impeach President Trump

WASHINGTON — The White House responded Tuesday to Utah Rep. Ben McAdams’ decision to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Utah’s lone Democrat in Washington announced his decision and the reasons behind it at a Monday news conference.

The statement was attributed to White House Deputy Press Secretary, Steven Groves.

“Rep. Ben McAdams, who has touted the importance of bipartisan work in Washington, is siding with Nancy Pelosi and far-left Democrats on their groundless impeachment sham. As President Trump continues to fight for the people of Utah, focusing on quality healthcare reforms and growing our economy, it’s a shame that McAdams is taking his orders from Nancy Pelosi and wasting taxpayer time and resources.” – Steven Groves, White House Deputy Press Secretary