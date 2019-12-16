× Utah’s lone Democrat in Washington, Rep. Ben McAdams, to announce decision on impeachment

MURRAY, Utah — Rep. Ben McAdams will announce his decision on the impeachment vote Monday.

According to his communications director, Alyson Heyrend, Utah’s lone democrat will make his decision known at an 11:30 a.m. news conference in Murray.

That news conference will be carried live on Fox 13 as well as on fox13now.com and our Facebook page.

Over the weekend, McAdams told Salt Lake Tribune reporter, Thomas Burr, he finds himself in a “no-win situation” on impeachment.

