× Woodward resort brings year-round action sports to Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — A brand new world-class, year-round action sports resort is set to open this weekend in Park City.

Built on 125-acres, the resort will feature 10 different action sports including skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking, skating, scooter, tubing, cheer, BMX, parkour, and digital media.

The resort is designed to welcome action enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels.

Woodward, which owns 12 similar facilities across two countries, began working on the project back on Sept. 20, 2018.

A preview event on Friday, Dec. 13 and featured action sports icons like skateboarder Tony Hawk, BMX rider Mat Hoffman, and motorsport rider Travis Pastrana.

American Professional Snowboarder Brock Crouch was in attendance at the event and says this is a big boost to action sports.

“This is really what is going to push actions to the next level the next couple of years is something like this,” Crouch said. “Woodward in 2019 is definitely the best place to start from complete scratch and learn whatever action sport you want to learn.”

Crouch made a stop by Woodward before traveling to Atlanta to compete in the Visa Big Air event in SunTrust Park on Dec. 20.

The park will officially open on Saturday, Dec. 14. Memberships are already being sold on the company’s website, you can find that HERE.