Utah State QB Jordan Love to declare for 2020 NFL Draft

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State quarterback Jordan Love has announced he will declare for the NFL Draft next year.

"I have decided to forgo my senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft," Love said in his announcement Tuesday.

Love has started in 31 of the 37 games he has played in over the last three years and has set or tied several Utah State University records, including single-game passing yards and single-game touchdown passes. Love also ranks first in all-time school history with 11 career 300-yard passing games, along with four completions of at least 80 yards.

“Jordan and his family have been tremendous throughout this process, and he is making this announcement now so it’s not a distraction to the team and his teammates leading up to the bowl game,” said Utah State head coach Gary Andersen. “Jordan has been a great student-athlete and is a tremendous teammate, and we are excited for his future in the NFL.”

Love is Utah State's second-winningest quarterback in school history with a 21-10 record. He earned second-team all-Mountain West honors as a sophomore and was named to the conference’s honorable mention team as a junior.

Love is expected to begin combine training in January. The NFL Combine will be held Feb. 23-March 2 in Indianapolis, and the NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

The Aggies are heading to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Dec. 20 in Frisco, Texas, where they will face the Kent State Golden Flashes. Love is expected to play in the bowl game and to also graduate this month with an exercise science degree.