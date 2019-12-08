Utes, Cougars and Aggies receive bowl game invitations

SALT LAKE CITY — All three of Utah’s NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams were invited to compete in bowl games Sunday.

The University of Utah Utes were invited to the Valero Alamo Bowl, where they will play against the University of Texas Longhorns on New Year’s Eve in San Antonio, Texas. The Utes were the favored team to go to the Rose Bowl until they were upset by the University of Oregon Friday in the Pac-12 championship game.

The Brigham Young University Cougars will be playing in the SoFi Hawai’i Bowl on Christmas Eve in Honolulu. They will face the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in their home stadium. The Cougars ended their season with a 7-5 record.

The Utah State University Aggies will face the Kent State Golden Flashes in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Dec. 20 in Frisco, Texas. The Aggies finished third in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference at 7-5 (6-2 in conference play).