Holiday tipping: Who Americans tip and how much

SALT LAKE CITY — Americans are all over the map when it comes to tipping during the holidays.

In fact, the map makes a difference. People living in the Northeast tip more than those of us in the West and the South, according to creditcards.com.

Millennials tend to tip more, but they are less reliable in the regularity of their tips than older generations, the site also says.

Consumer Reports tells us that Americans who have housekeepers tend to tip them. 60 percent tip an average of $65.

57 percent of parents give something to their kids’ teachers, and 52 percent tip hairdressers and barbers extra for the holidays.

But garbage collectors get short shrift, with about 14 percent of people tipping them.

And mail carriers get complicated