Can you tip your mail carrier for the holidays?

SALT LAKE CITY -If you feel your mail carrier is on the Nice List, he or she can accept a tip. The tip, however, has to adhere to some rules for it to be legal.

The holiday season is a time for giving gifts, after all!

The short answer is, doing what this Delaware family did was perfect. Did you love the mail carrier’s happy dance?

Federal employees, such as postal employees are required to live by the Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Exec­utive Branch.

The rules state that the mail carrier cannot accept cash. This includes cash equivalents such as gift cards and checks. Anything that the mail carrier could exchange for cash is not allowed.

The one-time gifts must be valued at $20 or less. The mail carrier cannot accept more than $50 worth of gifts during the year.

As for your homemade brownies, packages of chips, or cans of soda, you’re good to go!