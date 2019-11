× Authorities identify 6-year-old boy who died in snow removal accident

PROVO — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 6-year-old boy who died in a snow removal accident on Friday as Herman Slaughter.

Slaughter was accidentally thrown in front of a Kubota Skid Steer loader which was being used for snow removal at Aspen Grove Family Camp in Provo Canyon.

His father performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but due to the extent of in injuries, he was pronounced dead on scene.