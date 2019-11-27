× Location selected for Memorial Service of K9 Officer ‘Chopper’

FARMINGTON, Utah— Davis County Sheriff’s Office will be honoring the life of K9 Officer ‘Chopper’, who died November 20 after running into traffic and being hit by a car.

Chopper’s service will be held at Building 2 of the Legacy Events Center located at 151 S 1100 W, Farmington, UT 84025, on December 3 at 11 a.m.

K9 handlers, K9, and the public are encouraged to attend.

Parking for the public and media will use the south end parking lot of the Legacy Events Center accessible through 1100 west.