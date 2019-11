× Police have located missing Logan woman

LOGAN — A woman who was reported missing Thursday has been located.

Logan police tweeted Saturday morning that 48-year old Clara Didericksen had been located.

Clara Didericksen has been located. Thank you to our citizens for all of the assistance! — LCPD 9-1-1 Dispatch (@Logan_Cache_911) November 23, 2019

A Silver Alert had been issued for Didericksen on Thursday based on previous law enforcement incidents, the cold weather, and her inability to care for herself, according to a Facebook post by Logan Police.