Logan Police ask for help finding missing, endangered woman

Posted 1:18 pm, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:21PM, November 22, 2019

LOGAN, Utah — Logan Police hope someone can help locate a 48-year-old woman who disappeared Thursday.

Clara Didericksen was described as Caucasian, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 167 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is considered endangered.

Didericksen was last seen around 1000 N Main St. in Logan.

“Based on previous law enforcement incidents, the cold weather, and her inability to care for herself, we want to ensure her welfare,” Logan Police stated in a Facebook post.

Call Det. Matt Pearce at 435-716-9383 or email matt.pearce@loganutah.org if you have information on Didericksen’s whereabouts.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.