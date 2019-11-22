× Logan Police ask for help finding missing, endangered woman

LOGAN, Utah — Logan Police hope someone can help locate a 48-year-old woman who disappeared Thursday.

Clara Didericksen was described as Caucasian, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 167 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is considered endangered.

Didericksen was last seen around 1000 N Main St. in Logan.

“Based on previous law enforcement incidents, the cold weather, and her inability to care for herself, we want to ensure her welfare,” Logan Police stated in a Facebook post.

Call Det. Matt Pearce at 435-716-9383 or email matt.pearce@loganutah.org if you have information on Didericksen’s whereabouts.