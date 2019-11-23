Employee, concert goers react to shooting near downtown SLC concert venue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Three people are expected to recover after a shooting Friday night near the Complex in Salt Lake City.

According to Salt Lake City Police Lt. Carlos Valencia, three people were walking outside the concert venue at 536 W. 100 South, where the hip-hop group Shoreline Mafia was performing, when shots were fired from a white car at about 10:15 p.m. One of the victims returned fire with his or her own gun, Valencia said.

The shooting could be gang-related, police said. No one had been arrested as of Saturday afternoon.

The shooting took place off the music venue’s property, according to Angela Elstein with The Complex.

“As per every event, we strive to take every precaution to protect the safety and security of our community while they are at The Complex. This includes, full pat-downs, the use of metal detecting wands, bag searches and not allowing specified items on to our premise,” Elstein said in an email to FOX 13.

Safety is a priority for the venue, Elstein said.

“At The Complex we have always tried to be an all-inclusive music venue, not opting out of some genres because of the potential risk associated with them,” she went on to say. “Last night we also administered a full pat-down policy (front side and back side). This is more time consuming than a traditional metal detector but ensures that non-metal prohibited items are detected and stopped at entry. We had hired SLCPD there.”

Mia Cuddemi works at The Complex, and while she wasn’t there when the shooting happened, she said it’s scary that it happened in that area.

“I was kind of worried about all of my coworkers, but one of the first things that I heard was that it was outside instead of inside and that was very calming,” she said.

Mia said it’s always been an area that she takes safety precautions in and doesn’t walk alone at night.

“I think after this we’re probably going to make sure that everyone is not alone as they walk home or to their car or wherever they are going,” she said.

Another concert was scheduled Saturday night, and everything went on as usual. Most people FOX 13 spoke to said they were not nervous about what happened Friday night.

“It was a different concert than what it is tonight,” Lyle Tripp said.

Adam Tripp also said he wasn’t concerned but did say the area has seen a lot of growth and shootings here are unusual.

“It’s not normal, it’s just out of place,” he said.

If you have any information, call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000 and reference case 19-220543.