× Multiple people injured in shooting outside downtown SLC concert venue

SALT LAKE CITY — At least two people were injured by gunfire Friday night outside a concert venue in Salt Lake City Friday night.

According to Salt Lake City Police, one person was shot and transported to the hospital for surgery and at least one person was grazed by a round after gunshots were fired outside The Complex.

Further details on the gunshot victims’ medical conditions or the circumstances leading to the shots fired were not available.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.