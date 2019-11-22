Multiple people injured in shooting outside downtown SLC concert venue

Posted 11:59 pm, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:05AM, November 23, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — At least two people were injured by gunfire Friday night outside a concert venue in Salt Lake City Friday night.

According to Salt Lake City Police, one person was shot and transported to the hospital for surgery and at least one person was grazed by a round after gunshots were fired outside The Complex.

Further details on the gunshot victims’ medical conditions or the circumstances leading to the shots fired were not available.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.