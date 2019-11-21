Body of missing hiker found in Zion National Park

Posted 2:50 pm, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:34PM, November 21, 2019

SPRINGDALE, Utah—A search and rescue team at Zion National Park has discovered a body of a 19-year-old female that matches the description of a missing hiker, that was suspected of falling off Angels Landing Trail in Zion National Park Wednesday.

Zion National Park Rangers and Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint search team Thursday Morning.

The body was discovered below Angles Landing and matches the age and gender of the woman reported missing.

Zion Park officials say the victim is a 19-year-old female from Maine. Investigators are working to identify the body and notifying the family.

Angels Landing recently opened up after being closed due to falling rocks.

