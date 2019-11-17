Angels Landing temporarily closed due to rockfall
Park officials at Zion National Park closed a section of the Angels Landing trail late Saturday after receiving reports of a rockfall.
The closure is between Scout Lookout and Angels Landing. Park officials tweeted that the West Rim Trail is open, but hikers may not go beyond Scout Lookout.
The trail is approximately five miles long and takes anywhere from four to five hours to complete. It is known for its steep climb, switchbacks, and drop-offs.