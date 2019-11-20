Wet weather contributes to several semi crashes in Utah; traffic slowed near Salt Lake City Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- One lane of Westbound I-80 is closed near Salt Lake City International Airport after a crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m., and cleanup continues as of about 6:30 a.m. The crash is slowing traffic on I-80 as well as on the ramp from I-215 to the frontage road leading to the airport.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers at the scene said a pickup truck coming off of I-215 onto the frontage road crossed the median and rolled on its side, ending up on westbound I-80.

The driver of a semi traveling westbound tried to avoid hitting the truck, causing the semi to roll and come to rest on its side.

Troopers believe speed and the wet conditions played a role in the crash, and they warn drivers to take it easy when the weather turns.

"With rain, it poses different conditions in the roadway," said Sgt. Jeff Washburn of UHP. "You need to take your time. The roads do get slick here. Your car can hydroplane if it doesn't have the best tires. It will handle differently on the wet roads."

The crash is one of four involving semis in Utah Wednesday as wet weather hits the state. UHP said two occurred in southern Utah on I-15 and the fourth was on I-80 in Summit County. The agency reminded commercial drivers to be aware of changing conditions.

Commercial vehicle operators, please be mindful of today's conditions and operate your vehicle accordingly. We've seen four semi rollovers so far today, 1 in SLC on I-80, 2 on I-15 in So. Utah and one just now in Summit Co on I-80. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) November 20, 2019

Heavy snow and rain are expected in Utah through Thursday, particularly in southern Utah. St. George may see 1 to 2 inches of rain, their first rainfall in months.

No serious injuries were reported in connection with the crash.