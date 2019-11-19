Heavy snow and rain expected in parts of Utah Wednesday; flash flooding possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued several winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings and several flood watches for Utah that will be in effect through Thursday.

Moisture coming from the south and west of the state is interacting with a low-pressure storm system and a cold front coming from the north and west.

HEAVY RAIN

Heavy rain is expected in southern Utah, with places like St. George seeing as much as 1-2 inches of rain, the city's first rain in 154 days. Flash flooding is possible in slot canyons, dry washes, small streams and urban areas with poor drainage.

HEAVY SNOW

Mountainous areas in the central and eastern parts of the state will see between one to two feet of snow in the mountains. Valley floors could see six to 12 inches of snow.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the following counties in FOX 13's viewing area have at least one advisory, warning or watch. Click here to visit the Watches and Warnings page for details on each county.

BEAVER, UT - FLASH FLOOD WATCH, WINTER STORM WARNING

CARBON, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

DAGGETT, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

DUCHESNE, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

EMERY, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

GARFIELD, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING, FLASH FLOOD WATCH

GRAND, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING

IRON, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING, FLASH FLOOD WATCH

JUAB, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

KANE, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING, FLASH FLOOD WATCH

MILLARD, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

PIUTE, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING

SAN JUAN, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING

SANPETE, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

SEVIER, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

SUMMIT, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

UINTAH, UT -WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

UTAH, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

WASATCH, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

WASHINGTON, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING, FLASH FLOOD WATCH

WAYNE, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING

LINCOLN, WY - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

SUBLETTE, WY - SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT, WINTER STORM WARNING