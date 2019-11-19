Heavy snow and rain expected in parts of Utah Wednesday; flash flooding possible

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued several winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings and several flood watches for Utah that will be in effect through Thursday.
Moisture coming from the south and west of the state is interacting with a low-pressure storm system and a cold front coming from the north and west.
HEAVY RAIN
Heavy rain is expected in southern Utah, with places like St. George seeing as much as 1-2 inches of rain, the city's first rain in 154 days. Flash flooding is possible in slot canyons, dry washes, small streams and urban areas with poor drainage.
HEAVY SNOW
Mountainous areas in the central and eastern parts of the state will see between one to two feet of snow in the mountains. Valley floors could see six to 12 inches of snow.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the following counties in FOX 13's viewing area have at least one advisory, warning or watch.
BEAVER, UT - FLASH FLOOD WATCH, WINTER STORM WARNING
CARBON, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
DAGGETT, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
DUCHESNE, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
EMERY, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
GARFIELD, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING, FLASH FLOOD WATCH
GRAND, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING
IRON, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING, FLASH FLOOD WATCH
JUAB, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
KANE, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING, FLASH FLOOD WATCH
MILLARD, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
PIUTE, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING
SAN JUAN, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING
SANPETE, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
SEVIER, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
SUMMIT, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
UINTAH, UT -WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
UTAH, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
WASATCH, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
WASHINGTON, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING, FLASH FLOOD WATCH
WAYNE, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING
LINCOLN, WY - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SUBLETTE, WY - SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT, WINTER STORM WARNING