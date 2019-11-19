Multi-agency task force cracks down on child exploitation in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A multi-agency task force met Tuesday afternoon to show the public what they're doing to crack down on child exploitation.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown, U.S. Attorney John Huber, Department of Public Safety Deputy Commissioner Jimmy Higgs and FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Haertel are all part of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.

In just a matter of days, the task force arrested 30 suspected child predators, and they believe most of them have preyed on children before.

Huber described predators' behavior like a fisherman casting a line over and over until they find a naïve target.

The task force casts their own lines over and over as well — going online and posing as children and arranging to meet up with an adult.

Even as Chief Mike Brown spoke, Salt Lake City Police Department detectives made a deal with a man who thought he was going to pick up a 13-year-old from school.

But they can't be everywhere — Brown says parents need to talk with their children, monitor every app they’re on, be nosy and involved.

The 30 people arrested by the task force's latest sting are pictured below: