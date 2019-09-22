× Utah teacher arrested for alleged sexual activity with teen

SALT LAKE CITY — A Granite District junior high school teacher has been arrested and accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenager.

Jeffery Luke Zawalski, 36, was arrested and booked in jail on 10 charges of sexual exploitation of a vulnerable adult, five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and one count of enticing a minor by internet or text.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by Fox 13, Zawalski, the band and music teacher at Evergreen Junior High, arranged to meet a 15-year-old “via email on five separate occasions to meet for unlawful sexual activity.” Zawalski also asked for and received at least 10 pornographic images from the victim.

The statement says at the time of his arrest Zawalski was in possession of more than 10 images of child pornography.

Administrators at Evergreen sent an email Saturday alerting families.

“We were recently notified and wanted to alert you regarding some disturbing information from the Salt Lake City Police Department, wherein our band and music teacher, Mr. Zelwalski, was arrested last evening on some very serious charges involving inappropriate contact with a minor. We are still gathering information on this matter but he has been placed on leave in the interim. Student safety is our primary concern and we take these charges very seriously. We have received no indication from SLCPD that Granite School District students were involved. However, if any families have further information we encourage them to contact the SLCPD immediately.”

It is unknown at this time whether the victim is male or female.

