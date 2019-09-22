Utah teacher arrested for alleged sexual activity with teen
SALT LAKE CITY — A Granite District junior high school teacher has been arrested and accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenager.
Jeffery Luke Zawalski, 36, was arrested and booked in jail on 10 charges of sexual exploitation of a vulnerable adult, five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and one count of enticing a minor by internet or text.
According to a probable cause statement obtained by Fox 13, Zawalski, the band and music teacher at Evergreen Junior High, arranged to meet a 15-year-old “via email on five separate occasions to meet for unlawful sexual activity.” Zawalski also asked for and received at least 10 pornographic images from the victim.
The statement says at the time of his arrest Zawalski was in possession of more than 10 images of child pornography.
Administrators at Evergreen sent an email Saturday alerting families.