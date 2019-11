× Utah State University student reported missing has been found safe

LOGAN, UT — 19-year-old Christian Reyes Barajas who was reported missing from USU over a week ago has been found safe.

According to our content partners at the Salt Lake Tribune, police called off the search after Barajas called to inform them he was safe.

Barajas was reported missing on November 7. University spokesman Tim Vitale confirmed his safety Friday.