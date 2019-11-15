Former ambassador testifies in public hearings in impeachment probe

Utah State University Police seek help finding 19-year-old missing since November 7

Posted 8:19 am, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 08:33AM, November 15, 2019

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University Police are asking for help locating a man last seen more than a week ago.

The agency is looking for 19-year-old Christian Reyes Barajas, who was reported missing from USU on November 7.

Barajas is described as a Native American male who stands 5’10” and weighs 300 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, which he wears short. He is pictured in the flyer embedded below.

Anyone who sees Barajas or who has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call USU Police at 435-797-1939.

