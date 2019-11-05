× Police arrest man accused of causing deadly crash in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a man accused of fleeing the scene after causing a deadly crash in West Valley City Sunday.

West Valley City Police said Tuesday they arrested 37-year-old Mario Alberto Sosa for the crash that killed 30-year-old Yesenia Castro.

The crash occurred early Sunday morning near 3600 South and 3200 West.

Police said Sosa fled the scene of the crash on foot, and items belonging to him were found in the vehicle. Interviews with witnesses also led police to Sosa.

Officers believe Sosa fell asleep at the wheel, according to a statement of probable cause.

Sosa was booked into jail on charges of failure to remain at an accident involving death and driving without a valid driver’s license.