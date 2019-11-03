× One driver dead, police looking for the other after overnight accident in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY – Police are looking for a person who ran away on foot after causing an accident that ended with another driver dead.

An officer who was not dispatched came upon the accident at 3590 South and 3200 West just after 12:30. As the officer approached, the driver of the vehicle responsible for the accident left on foot.

Police set up a containment, but were unable to apprehend the driver.

The driver who was still on scene died as a result of her injuries at the hospital.

If you have any information about this accident, you are asked to call West Valley Police at 801-840-4000.