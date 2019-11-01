Sunny weather for Utah Friday, with temperatures warming up through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Sunny weather continues in Utah Friday as temperatures begin warming up for the weekend.

The weather should remain dry, and temperatures will gradually warm up through the weekend as Utah exits a week that broke records for cold weather.

Temperatures will remain below-average for another few days but should return to close to normal ranges by early next week.

The weather pattern is expected to be quiet with no storms in the forecast for now.

