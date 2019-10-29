Sergeant suffers minor injuries after driver hits patrol vehicle parked at crash along I-84

Posted 8:24 am, October 29, 2019

NORTHERN UTAH — A sergeant with the Utah Highway Patrol suffered minor injuries after a driver slid into his patrol vehicle as he was parked at a crash scene along I-84.

Utah Highway Patrol states the crash occurred Monday night.

The driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle, which slid into the patrol vehicle. The crash comes as winter weather moves into Utah.

The sergeant was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries and has since been released to return home.

No further injuries were reported.

