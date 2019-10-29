Cold front delivers snow for Tuesday’s commute in northern Utah

Posted 6:21 am, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:08AM, October 29, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY -- Snow is falling on northern Utah Tuesday morning, and the heaviest precipitation is expected through midday.

That snow is coming along with a front that will deliver frigid temperatures to much of Utah.

Valley areas are seeing wet roads as of about 6 a.m., while snow is falling more steadily in canyons and mountain areas. Snowfall is expected to pick up throughout the morning until the afternoon.

Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon are restricted to vehicles with 4x4 or chains.

Northern Utah mountains can expect 3-8 inches Tuesday, while northern valleys will see 1-3 inches.

Central mountains will get 2-4 inches while central valleys will see a dusting or up to 1 inch.

The Uinta Basin can expect 1 inch and southwest Wyoming should see 2-4 inches.

