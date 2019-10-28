Cold front hits northern Utah, snow possible late Monday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Record-breaking cold temps have descended on Salt Lake City, and snow is expected to arrive late Monday night.

The National Weather Service said it was 22 degrees in Salt Lake City at 4:37 a.m., which breaks the previous record for cold temperatures for this day from 1919 and 1970 (23 degrees).

Monday should be cold but quiet with well below-average temperatures.

An even colder storm will arrive Tuesday, and snow is likely in the mountains and valleys starting late Monday night.

That snow could persist through Tuesday evening. A Winter Weather Advisory states 3 to 8 inches of snow are possible in the mountains north of I-80.

Temperatures will continue to fall, with more record-low temps possible by midweek.

Things should begin to dry out Wednesday, and temperatures will begin warming up for the second half of the week.

