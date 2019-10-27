Cold snap with record low temperatures coming to Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Our early dose of winter isn’t over yet. The National Weather Service is expecting another cold snap just before Halloween, bringing in potentially record-breaking low temperatures.

A storm system moved through Utah Sunday, bringing up to 4-6 inches of snow for some.

“It is below normal for this time of year,” said Linda Cheng, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Based on the forecast, the cold isn’t going away anytime soon. With another storm system coming through on Tuesday -- temperatures are expected to continue to drop.

“Our next storm system, the really cold one, is coming from Northern Canada, here you can see it,” Cheng said as she pointed to a graphic on her computer.

The cold snap likely bringing a hard freeze Tuesday evening, continuing Utah’s early dose of winter.

“We will be approaching, if not reaching, record low temperatures and low max temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday,” Cheng said.

Each day, highs are projected in the 30s while lows are ringing in in the teens.

“I would suggest people have their winter weather clothes ready,” said Cheng.

With the Halloween holiday on Thursday, NWS said it will be slightly warmer than the days prior, but it is going to be a slow warm-up.

When it comes to picking out a costume, NWS recommends people opt to dress up as the Michelin Man, or anything with a big puffy coat!