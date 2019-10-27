Union Middle School in Sandy will remain closed Monday for cleaning after electrical fire

Posted 9:14 pm, October 27, 2019, by

SANDY, Utah — Union Middle School in the Canyons School District will remain closed on Monday, Oct. 28 to allow for more time to properly clean and ventilate the building, according to a news release.

This is in response to the early Thursday, Oct. 24 electrical fire in a classroom at the building located at 615 E. 8000 South in Sandy.

Parents were notified Friday, Oct. 25 via a robocall and an email that classes will not be held on Monday.

Additional information, including a list of answers to Frequently Asked Questions, has been posted on the school’s website.

A handbill announcing the closure also was hand-delivered to homes in the community over the weekend.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.