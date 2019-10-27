Union Middle School in Sandy will remain closed Monday for cleaning after electrical fire

SANDY, Utah — Union Middle School in the Canyons School District will remain closed on Monday, Oct. 28 to allow for more time to properly clean and ventilate the building, according to a news release.

This is in response to the early Thursday, Oct. 24 electrical fire in a classroom at the building located at 615 E. 8000 South in Sandy.

Parents were notified Friday, Oct. 25 via a robocall and an email that classes will not be held on Monday.

Additional information, including a list of answers to Frequently Asked Questions, has been posted on the school’s website.

A handbill announcing the closure also was hand-delivered to homes in the community over the weekend.