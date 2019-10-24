Union Middle School in Sandy closed Thursday after electrical fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- Union Middle School will be closed Thursday after a small electrical fire broke out.

A Canyons School District spokesperson said she was notified about a small electrical fire at the school, located at 615 East 8000 South, just after 5 a.m.

She said all fire alarms worked properly and Sandy Fire responded quickly to extinguish the fire.

The district said the school be closed, but just on Thursday as they make sure there are no elevated levels of carbon monoxide and the structure is safe to enter.

