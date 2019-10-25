Utah agriculture officials offer reward in statewide cattle killings

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Department of Agriculture and Food is offering reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for killing cattle in at least three counties.

Cattle have been shot recently in Utah, Iron and Box Elder counties. The loss of the animals economically hurts ranchers, UDAF said. With an estimated 800,000 head of cattle in Utah, the state estimates their average value at just over $1,200 each. The state, Utah Farm Bureau and Utah Cattlemen’s Association are offering a $2,000 reward for tips.

“Any loss of cattle is devastating to our ranching community. We would just ask that anyone with information – hunters, outdoor enthusiasts and others to report any suspicious activity or observations that lead us to a resolution of these crimes,” said Leann Hunting, UDAF Animal Division Director and Utah Brand Bureau Chief, in a statement released by the agency on Friday.

State officials told FOX 13 they had no information to suggest the shootings were related.

FOX 13 reported on a Mayfield rancher Mark Mecham’s loss of two cattle on his central Utah ranch. He has personally offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible.

“It’s just senseless,” Mecham told FOX 13’s Elle Thomas. “It makes you fear that it’s going to happen again.”

Anyone with information is urged to call:

Utah County Sheriff: (801) 851-4000

Iron County Sheriff: (435) 867-7500

Box Elder County Sheriff: (435) 734-3800

Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Brand Bureau Chief: (801) 538-7100