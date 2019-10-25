Realtor groups donate over $6,000 to victims of Orem condo fire; set up donation sites

OREM, Utah — The Utah Association of Realtors and the Utah Central Association of Realtors have donated more than $6,000 to the people who lost their homes after a fire in Orem.

Eleven families were displaced when fire destroyed a 12-unit building at the Countryside Square Condominium complex on Garden Park Drive on October 12.

Dora Schoenfield was thrilled that firefighters were able to save some of her photo albums with memories of her late husband and two sons.

No one was injured but damage is estimated at more than $4 million.

The donations were made Friday morning.

“These families lost everything,” said Amber Burke, president of the Utah Central Association of Realtors. “Our goal is to help them meet their immediate needs as they work to rebuild their lives and recover from this disaster.”

Here is a link to the GoFundMe page set up by the Utah Association of Realtors.

People can also donate via Venmo. According to the Utah Central Association of Realtors Facebook page, you can donate to the UtahCentralRealtors account and comment “fire” in your donation to indicate it’s for fire victims.