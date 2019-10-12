Two-alarm apartment fire in Orem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OREM, Utah – An apartment fire started early this morning near 44 North Garden Park Drive in Orem.

“We were on another call, and right has we had gotten that take care of, we got the call for this fire,” said Battalion Chief Robbie Asbell of Orem Fire.

Once on the scene, crews started battling the fire, but realized they had to change tactics.

“We went offensively initially,” Asbell said. “We ended up having heavy fire loads up in the attic space, so we ended up pulling all units out and went defensive at that point in time.”

The 12-complex structure sustained substantial damage, from both fire and the amount of water used fighting it.

“We had three ladder trucks putting full loads of water on there; 1,200 gallons of water per minute, probably,” Asbell said. “A lot of our structure issues are both fire and water issues.”

No injuries were initially reported, though one apartment unit was unaccounted for.

“We have one apartment that we are still unsure of,” Asbell said. “We were not able to get fire units in there to get accountability on that, so we’re working on that right now to make sure we have all the victims and people accounted for.”

The two-alarm fire brought in fire departments from other cities to help battle the blaze.

“We ended up having Provo and Pleasant Grove come in, as well as all of our fire units from Orem city,” Asbell said. “I figure I have about 40-45 personal out here. We’re going to be out here for a while.”

The cause of the fire was not initially known, though it is believed it will be a total loss of the entire 12-complex unit.