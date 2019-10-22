× Latter-day Saint bishop charged with 8 counts of minor exploitation

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A bishop for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was formally charged Monday with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Timothy James Hallows, 61, was arrested Wednesday after police said they found thousands of child pornography images at his home, and investigators believe he may have sexually abused children.

Hallows was a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and a church website indicates he oversaw the Wellington Ward in Kaysville.

A church spokesman said Hallows was removed “from any position that would place him in close contact with youth or children” for the safety of others and to allow him to address the allegations.