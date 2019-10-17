× Latter-day Saint bishop held without bail after child pornography investigation

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A Latter-day Saint Bishop is being held without bail after investigators said they located thousands of images of child pornography at his home, and investigators believe he may have sexually abused children.

In August, Skype informed local law enforcement officials that a user had uploaded child pornography under the username “timhallows”.

Investigators determined that account originated at a home in Kaysville owned by 61-year-old Timothy James Hallows. Other tips submitted on October 3 also showed accounts uploading child porn that linked back to Hallows’ IP address in Kaysville.

Hallows is a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and a church website indicates he oversaw the Wellington Ward in Kaysville.

Officers served a warrant and said Hallows admitted to distributing child pornography, admitting to owning more than 100 images.

“Hallows stated the children are not real, and provided several incidents of justification or rationalization for the conduct” the documents state.

The PC statement indicates Hallows “refused to take a polygraph examination with questions regarding hands on sexual contact with young children… He described camping trips with children, where he took pictures of children, expressing that this could lead to a failed polygraph. He did these camping trips while acting in his role as a Bishop for the LDS church.”

Investigators located thousands of images of child pornography, “including many images of child sexual abuse” during the warrant service.

Officers requested that Hallows be held without bail, noting that he holds a special position of trust due to his role as a bishop in Kaysville.

“This includes unfettered access to children in his congregation and in private,” investigators wrote in that request. “Hallows made several concerning statements that led investigators to believe he has had sexual contact with children.”

A judge granted a request to hold Hallows without bail Thursday. He has been booked into jail and faces eight counts of enticing a minor by internet or text, which are second-degree felonies.

A church spokesman said Hallows was removed “from any position that would place him in close contact with youth or children” immediately after the allegations were reported. See below for their full statement: