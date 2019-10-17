Videos show train hitting car seconds after Utah trooper pulled driver to safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah -- The Utah Transit Authority has released footage from cameras aboard a train that hit a car moments after a Utah Highway Patrol trooper rescued the driver.

Dash cam video from the trooper's vehicle showed Ruben Correa pulling a driver to safety moments before a FrontRunner train struck the vehicle Wednesday morning.

The driver ended up stopped on the tracks after suffering a medical episode on I-15 and falling unconscious.

"I saw he was unconscious, so I opened his door explain to him that we had to get out," Correa told FOX 13. "He wasn't responding, and I heard the horn from the train. I looked to my left and observed that that train was coming pretty fast."

The footage released by UTA Thursday shows the crash from the front of the train. The engineer can be heard reporting the accident after the impact and the train comes to a stop.

“I couldn't be sure what was going on until I was about 3/4 mile away," Engineer Riley Nelson stated in a post on Facebook. "That was when I realized it was a car on the tracks, and I threw on the emergency brake and prayed that I was wrong and I wouldn't hit anything. For a split second I thought I would stop short, but trains take a long time to stop.”

No injuries were reported.