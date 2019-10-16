Dramatic video shows Utah trooper rescuing man from path of oncoming train

Posted 9:48 am, October 16, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:51AM, October 16, 2019

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol officials have released dash camera video showing the moment a trooper pulled a driver out of a vehicle seconds before it was struck by a commuter train.

UTA Spokesman Carl Arky stated the incident occurred around 6:50 a.m. on a section of track between Pages and Parish Lane in Centerville.

A crash on I-15 sent one vehicle onto the tracks, where a FrontRunner train made contact with the vehicle.

Arky said a Utah Highway Patrol trooper saw the car on the tracks and responded, “getting the only passenger in the vehicle, the driver, out of the car prior to impact with the FrontRunner train. As a result, there are no known injuries at this time to the driver of the vehicle or anyone on the train.”

