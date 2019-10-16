× FrontRunner resumes normal service after crash on I-15 sends car onto train tracks

CENTERVILLE, Utah — The scene has been cleared and FrontRunner service along with traffic on I-15 are getting back to normal after a crash sent a vehicle onto the train tracks in Centerville Wednesday morning.

UTA Spokesman Carl Arky stated the incident occurred around 6:50 a.m. on a section of track between Pages and Parish Lane in Centerville.

A crash on I-15 sent one vehicle onto the tracks, where a FrontRunner train made contact with the vehicle.

Arky said early reports indicate a Union Pacific employee saw the car on the tracks and responded, “getting the only passenger in the vehicle, the driver, out of the car prior to impact with the FrontRunner train. As a result there are no known injuries at this time to the driver of the vehicle or anyone on the train.”

The crash on I-15 closed the right lane of southbound I-15 at milepost 320, but that closure has since been lifted as of about 8:15 a.m. Drivers will see residual congestion and delays.

A bus bridge was in effect between the Woods Cross and Farmington stations.

